Wasilla teen held in shooting death of 18-year-old man

PALMER, Alaska (AP) – A Wasilla teenager has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another youth.

Alaska State Troopers say 18-year-old Jordan Flowers fired a shot that killed another 18-year-old man. Flowers also is charged with two counts of felony assault.

Alaska State Troopers at 2:30 a.m. Sunday took a call of a shooting at a Wasilla home.

Investigators determined Flowers had pointed a loaded pistol at the second 18-year-old man and pulled the trigger.

The second teen was struck in the neck. His name was not immediately released.

Flowers was held without bail. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

