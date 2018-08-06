Wasilla teenager dies in fall from Hatcher Pass ridge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Wasilla teenager died after falling in Hatcher Pass.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 18-year-old Zachary Campbell was recovered.

Trooper early Friday night received a report of a hiker missing in the area of Skyscraper Ridge at the pass.

Troopers launched a search with help from Matanuska-Susitna Borough emergency services personnel.

Searchers found Campbell’s body and investigators concluded he fell from a high position on the ridgeline.

An autopsy was scheduled.

