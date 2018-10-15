Watch a 10-year-old boy join the Foo Fighters onstage and crush Metallica classics

Foo Fighters’ Concrete And Gold tour recently stopped off at the Sprint Centre in Kansas City, Missouri… and turned in a performance with a twist.

During the set,  Dave Grohl picked out a young fan from the crowd to join the band onstage, with 10-year-old Collier impressing everyone by showing off his musical chops.

Grohl asks Collier: “Do you play guitar? What songs do you know?

The fan replied: “I know a lot of Metallica songs.”

That got a huge reaction and the Foo Fighters joined Collier in playing Enter Sandman. Following that, Collier launched into the intro for Welcome Home (Sanitarium) and Wherever I May Roam.

Grohl then lets Collier keep his guitar, and adds: “If I see that shit on eBay next week I’m gonna find you!”

Metallica say it and gave their thoughts as well

How cool is this??? Show ‘em how it’s done, Collier! #nextgeneration @foofighters https://t.co/Wwq14VXvSP

— Metallica (@Metallica) October 13, 2018

