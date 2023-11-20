KWHL KWHL Logo

WATCH: Mariah Carey’s BBMA Performance And Her “Mop Song”

November 20, 2023 10:01AM AKST
Source: YouTube

It was the first time Mariah Carey performed her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at an awards show!  She also received the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for the song! Her twins with Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan, were on stage to present it to their mom!

In another iconic moment for Mariah, during her concert at the Hollywood Bowl, she noticed a wet spot on the stage and asked for a stagehand to mop it up. Then she made up a song about it…the band joined in…and she even mopped herself!!

 

