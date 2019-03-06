Watch Metallica Preform “Here Comes Revenge” For The First Time Live

Metallica surprised fans with an unexpected set-list swap when they made a stop in Lubbock, Texas. “Here Comes Revenge”, the second longest song from the band’s latest full-length monolith, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, got its live debut.

In 2017, Metallica vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield revealed the tragic inspiration for the Hardwired deep cut, detailing the real life backstory behind the somber but vengeful tune.

“‘Revenge’ itself, it really came from … There’s a fan of ours, and I was just trying to put myself in their shoes,” the frontman shared with host Marky Ramone via Virgin Radio. “There’s a couple that showed up at so many shows, and they got into Metallica because their young daughter was a big fan, and she had gotten killed by a drunk driver.”

On its release alongside Hardwired‘s other 11 tracks in November 2016, “Here Comes Revenge” premiered with an eerily animated video from director Jessica Cope that paid homage to the cult 1987 horror classic Evil Dead II.

Metallica’s current U.S. leg of WorldWired Tour dates wraps up later this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a few more tour dates in the Midwest.

Here it is from the front row.