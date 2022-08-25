KWHL KWHL Logo

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ With Billy Joel

August 25, 2022 4:25AM AKDT
Share

Olivia Rodrigo sung ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ with Billy Joel!

Of course she did; it had to happen!

Billy Joel fans were surprised when Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance at his Madison Square Garden show on Thursday (August 24) Rodrigo performed her hit, “Deja Vu,” and Joels’ “Uptown Girl.”

Olivia made the appearance following a reported breakup with a music executive.

The fans were L O V I N G it! Here are some tweets:

What legendary artist would you pair with a newer artist?

Recently Played

HaloStarset|
3:19pm
HeadstrongTrapt|
3:14pm
ComedownBush|
3:09pm
Wicked WaysHalestorm|
3:05pm
AliveP.o.d.|
3:02pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash
2

11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro
3

Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Lecture Stage In New York
4

House Passes Inflation Reduction Act, Sends Measure To President
5

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed