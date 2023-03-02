KWHL KWHL Logo

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show

March 2, 2023 2:00AM AKST
Share
Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show

SLAY LADIES, SLAY!!

Arcadia Senior Living Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, enlisted some of their residents to recreate some of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show…and the costumes were on point!  Why?  A TikTok video series, of course!

One of the performers, Ora Rampenthal, said:  “They never let us sit quietly for very long. They always have something going on with schedule that we can get involved in if you want to.”  When Inside Edition asked if they had heard any of Rihanna’s music before this, Ora, Sue and Dora all said “no” LOL!

Recently Played

StupifyDisturbed|
10:00pm
Rolling 7sDirty Honey|
9:56pm
Interstate Love SongStone Temple Pilots|
9:47pm
GoldenCrobot|
9:43pm
American IdiotGreen Day|
9:40pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Full Story of the Viral Moose Attack in Anchorage
2

Representative David Eastman on the BobRock Radio Program
3

Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media
4

Live-Action “How To Train Your Dragon” In The Works
5

Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life