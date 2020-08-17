      Weather Alert

Watchdog chastises Census for missing laptops used for count

Aug 17, 2020 @ 11:03am

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An agency watchdog says more than a dozen laptop computers used for an early phase of the 2020 census were lost, stolen or missing last year, and they may have contained personal information whose confidentiality is protected by federal law. A management alert issued last week by the Office of Inspector General said the U.S. Census Bureau was unaware of the missing laptops from last year’s address verification process. The address verification preceded the start of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident earlier this year. The report cited communications problems between the bureau, its contractor and subcontractor staff.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.