Ways To Watch The Solar Eclipse Online

April 8, 2024 8:20AM AKDT
If you can’t make it to the path of totality, or you have to work, or whatever reason you won’t be able look up and see the solar eclipse in person…there are options.

 You can check it out on NASA’s live YouTube stream – something called the Virtual Telescope Project is also showing it, and TimeAndDate.com has their own live feed too.

If you are planning to look up this afternoon, here is what to expect!

But the people that probably have the BEST view are aboard Delta’s flight from Austin to Detroit that aligns with the path of totality.  The last few seats sold for more than $1,100 one-way.

How and where will YOU be watching?

