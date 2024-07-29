We Now Know Post Malone’s Tracklist… Accidentally

Thanks, Target!

The internet makes it nearly impossible to keep anything a secret. Post Malone saw the tracklist for his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, revealed but it wasn’t the internet that leaked the playlist; it was Target!

The features for Post Malone’s new album ‘F-1 Trillion’ were reportedly revealed accidentally on the Target website. pic.twitter.com/z7DmUIkCbt — Pop Hive (@thepophive) July 26, 2024

While excited to promote Post Malone’s upcoming album, the store unexpectedly disclosed the tracklist, revealing how many country artists will appear.

Remember Posty has teased his country music debut for months, but has yet to release the names of all of the artists he’s worked with on the project.

The August 16 album features 18 tracks with the following artists:

Morgan Wallen

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Brad Paisley

Jelly Roll

Laney Wilson

Dolly Parton

Hardy

Ernest

Hank Williams Jr.

Billy Strings

Sierra Ferrell

Tim McGraw

Chris Stapleton

Which artist are you most surprised Post worked with on “F-1 Trillion? Anyone you hoped you’d see?