Wedding Dance During A Tornado Evacuation Goes Viral
July 30, 2024 7:56AM AKDT
You may have seen this video of Alex and Sarah Schilke dancing to “Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran, in the basement of a resort during a tornado evacuation. The backstory is that Alex and Sarah had just finished snapping some quick wedding pics and hadn’t even had their first dance. As they are dashing back inside, the wedding DJ told them he was told by the resort they needed to seek shelter due to a tornado watch.
@jkjones5 A tornado in Lake Geneva brought a wedding party into the basement of the hotel where our family reunion was happening! They hadn’t had their first dance yet and I happened to have my guitar. The power was out so everyone put up their flashlights and we tried to give the bride and groom a special moment. I’m extremely grateful I was able to sub in to sing and congratulations to the happy couple! @Schilkus @Sarah Hipke #foryou #foryoupage #perfect #wedding #tiktok #tornado #edsheeran #musician #viral #blackout #lakegeneva #dancinginthedark #flashlight ♬ original sound – Jack Jones
So all of their 181 guests and all other guests of the resort ended up in the basement where Jack Jones was playing guitar for his family reunion going on. Some of Sarah’s family saw him and asked if he’d be willing to play a song for their first dance, and magic happened!