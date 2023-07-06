KWHL KWHL Logo

Wedding Prank Seen Over 11 Million Times

July 6, 2023 10:21AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This viral wedding prank has people predicting the early demise of this marriage!  The groom clearly never intended to jump into the pool with his poor drenched new wife! The Tik Tok video has been seen over 11 million times.

 

@viralsnare That prank was brutal🤦🏻‍♂😂 #viralsnare #brideprank #weddingtiktok #weddingprank ♬ original sound – ViralSnare

Some comments include “and this is where the trust issues start.” And “the beginning of the end.”

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Killswitch Engage At The Alaska State Fair!!!
2

48 Hours of Flannel Marathon Brought to You by STP in Concert!
3

Baby Left In Florida’s First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home
4

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak
5

Nearly 100 People Injured By Hail At Louis Tomlinson Show In Colorado