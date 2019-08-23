      Weather Alert

Western states oppose plan to charge for US reservoir water

Aug 23, 2019 @ 11:40am

By JAMES MacPHERSON
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Attorneys general from a dozen western states want the Trump administration to halt a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could allow the agency to charge for water drawn from reservoirs it manages.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Water Supply Rule proposed in the waning days of the Obama administration usurps states’ authority over their own water.

Stenehjem and attorneys general from Idaho, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming sent a letter Thursday to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn.

Stenehjem says the proposed rule has “implications for all states” but would especially be harmful to the six reservoirs of the Upper Missouri River.

Recently Played

August 23rd, 2019
3:32pm
Under And Over It Five Finger Death Punch
3:23pm
Youll Never Find Me Korn
3:19pm
I Wish You Were Here Incubus
3:09pm
Be Legendary Pop Evil
3:07pm
Animal Pearl Jam
3:03pm
Breaking Down I Prevail
View full playlist
#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
This Video Shows What Our Firefighters Deal With.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand