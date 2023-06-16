What Dads REALLY Want For Father’s Day

Father’s Day is this coming Sunday, and if you’re like a lot of people, you’re struggling to come up with something to get for dad. This list is to help you out if you want to get him something despite him saying, “I don’t need anything.” Here’s the list:

A meal out. This is a classic . . . and you can pick his favorite spot.

Wine

A well-thought day out

Books

Craft beer. Obviously, not ALL dads are going to be into beer, wine, and books.

Tickets to a game

Aftershave.

Tech. Some dads are really into tech, but for most of them, buying tech PROBABLY means you’re also volunteering to teach them how to use it, and to be their point person for all questions and troubleshooting.

An all-inclusive vacation

Swag from their favorite sports team.