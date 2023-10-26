KWHL KWHL Logo

What Papa Kelce Thinks Of Taylor And Travis

October 26, 2023 7:02AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed, chatted with Entertainment Tonight about meeting Taylor Swift, NOT listening to her music, but the one thing he did watch of hers he calls “impressive.” He says Travis and Taylor are enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other.

But the biggest thing Ed is proud of with both his sons, is their charity work and giving back to the community. And if there is another Eagles/Chiefs Super Bowl showdown, Taylor has a seat with the family!

