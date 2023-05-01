KWHL KWHL Logo

What To Expect For King Charles’ Coronation

May 1, 2023 8:42AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It’s been 70 years since England had a coronation ceremony, and the event this weekend will have some familiar faces. King Charles’ coronation concert will include pre-taped segments featuring Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse and Winnie The Pooh. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will headline the celebration, which will also include performances by Steve Winwood, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Olly Murs, and Louisville’s Nicole Scherzinger.

The concert will take place this Sunday (May 7) on the grounds of Windsor Castle and will be broadcast across the BBC’s TV, radio and streaming platforms.

