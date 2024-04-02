What We Know About The “Yellowstone” Finale

One media outlet is reporting Kevin Costner is “telling people he’ll return for a cameo or possibly more” in the finale of Yellowstone. Costner quit amid rumors of a rift with series creator/writer Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan has promised to deal with John Dutton’s exit in a “respectful” way.

“Entertainment Tonight” reports they are set to begin shooting six episodes in May for air at the end of the year, and the final four wrapping up the series early next year. As for the next step in the Yellowstone realm, Matthew McConaughey is said to be attached to a spinoff series, while Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser (“Beth” and “Rip”) are holding out for $1 million an episode before they sign on.