What We Know About ‘Yellowstone’s’ Final Season

As one castmember says, “It’s the wild west on camera and it’s been the wild west off camera, too”! Amid a rumored feud between star Kevin Costner (“John Dutton”) and series creator Taylor Sheridan, fans will find out how Costner’s character is getting written out of the show that focused on him and the Dutton family.

Sheridan only offered up that it won’t include some cliche car crash that does the character in, but will be done “with respect” and in a way that fits the character. As for what is behind the issues between Costner and Sheridan, there are two possibilities. Costner may have been upset at the lag time between getting scripts due to Sheridan focusing on his other shows. It could also have been Costner wanting to move on to a passion project he wants to work on. Rumors have also swirled around Matthew McConaughey jumping on board a spinoff series, but no confirmation on that from Sheridan nor McConaughey. The series wraps up this November, which is nearly two years after the latest cliffhanger.