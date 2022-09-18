What’s Coming To Netflix For Spooky Season

Spooky season is nearly upon us, and Netflix has plenty of scares lined up for this Halloween.

Some of the new arrivals include Rob Zombie’s The Munsters reboot and the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday.

There’s also the Stephen King movie Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the horror flick , and Guillermo Del Toro’s anthology Cabinet of Curiosities.

If you prefer real-world scares, there’s both a new movie and a docuseries based on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, as well as a new season of Unsolved Mysteries.

Are you a horror movie buff? What movies are part of your Halloween tradition?