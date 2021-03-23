      Weather Alert

White House drops Interior nominee after Murkowski objects

Mar 23, 2021 @ 1:30pm

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is withdrawing its planned nomination of Elizabeth Klein to become deputy secretary at the Interior Department amid opposition from Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski. Klein, who worked at Interior during the Obama administration, was among five women named by then-President-elect Joe Biden to serve as deputy Interior secretaries. But she was never formally nominated and a White House spokesman said Tuesday she won’t be named to the post. Two people familiar with Biden’s thinking say he is likely to name Tommy Beaudreau, another former Obama-era Interior official, to be deputy secretary.

 

