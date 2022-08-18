KWHL KWHL Logo

WHO: COVID Cases Drop 24 Percent Across Globe

August 18, 2022 9:52AM AKDT
Share

LONDON (AP) – New coronavirus cases reported globally in the last week dropped by nearly a quarter while deaths fell by 6%.

That’s according to the latest report on the pandemic released Thursday by the World Health Organization.

The U.N. health agency reported 5.4 million new COVID-19 cases last week, a decline of 24% from the previous week.

Infections fell everywhere in the world, including by nearly 40% in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East.

Still, the number of COVID deaths rose in the Western Pacific by 31% and in Southeast Asia by 12%  while falling or remaining stable everywhere else.

Recently Played

16Highly Suspect |
8:20pm
BlowEva Under Fire|
8:17pm
Bad GirlfriendTheory Of A Deadman|
8:14pm
What Its LikeEverlast|
8:09pm
RiptideBeartooth|
8:05pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Arm Boxing!!
2

Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash
3

Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop
4

Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Lecture Stage In New York
5

11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro