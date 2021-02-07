Who Says You Can’t Skate To Rock? Figure Skaters Perform To Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”
Back in 1986 when I was listening to the Master of Puppets album (remember albums) I don’t think I could have ever imagined people preforming an ice skating routine to Metallica. Yet here here we are.
Yeah that was cool but I don’t think it was a cool as when that girl skated to AC/DC in the Olympics.
And then after watching that it kind of sent me down a rabbit hole of rock skating.
I could keep going but I have may regrets about this and wont drag you down with me.