Why Not Invite A Llama To Your Next Zoom Meeting With Goat 2 Meeting!
This is awesome. There is now a farm that is offering appearances in your video chat from Sweet Farm’s llamas, goats, and other farm animals. The project, called Goat 2 Meeting.
With more employers turning to video calls on Zoom and Google Hangouts to make up for the lack of face-to-face meetings.
Since Goat 2 Meeting started over 300 requests have been made.
People can pay anywhere from $65 to $250 for various interactions with the animals. For $65, you get a 20-minute virtual tour of the farm for up to six call participants. For a bigger meeting, you can pay $100 for a 10-minute animal cameo or $250 for a 25-minute virtual tour.
To book your Goat 2 Meeting Click Here