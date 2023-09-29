Why Post Malone Keeps His Ladies Out of the Spotlight

Post Malone talked about why he chooses to keep his fiancée and their 16-month-old daughter out of the spotlight.

In a new interview, he lights up when talking about his daughter saying she has changed his entire life. He says “she’s just now finally getting out of the potato stages,” and loves to blow kisses. But he’s protective of his personal life saying “I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready.”

