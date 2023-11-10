KWHL KWHL Logo

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers For Every Re-Released Album

November 10, 2023 7:34AM AKST
Source: YouTube

You may remember back in 2019, when Taylor Swift was fighting with her former record company over ownership of her albums, she was BIG MAD when Scooter Braun bought the rights to her music. So Taylor vowed to re-record every single one of those albums and she’s been rolling them out as (Taylor’s Version) ever since. The fun fact you may be unaware of is where Taylor got the idea to do that. (cue to 2:30 in the interview)

Kelly Clarkson was the first to suggest that Taylor re-record those albums and release them again. So every time Taylor re-releases an album (her latest being “1989 (Taylor’s Version”), she sends Clarkson flowers.

