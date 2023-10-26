KWHL KWHL Logo

Why This Post It Note Proposal Is The Sweetest

October 26, 2023 7:08AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This woman got proposed to in the sweetest way…with Post It Notes. But wait until you hear WHY…

They were co-workers and she fell for him the first week they worked together. He was actually her supervisor…and she sat down with the president of their company and confessed her feelings…then the president went to him and said if you don’t take her out for coffee, you’re such a dum dum LOL! So to keep it under wraps around the office, for a year they would pass love notes to each other on Post It Notes and they’d always say, “You dropped this.” Well he kept every single one of them (she did too) he got from her, and arranged to have 25 of their family and friends line up one by one and surprise her at a cafe telling her “you dropped this.”

He rolled up with the last one. She said it was “very simple. Just a simple message that he cared from day one, that he always knew.”

