Wild West Style: Police Chase Down Shoplifter On Horseback

If you can manage to make it through the day without causing police to go “Old West” on ya… you’re doing OK!

30-year-old Mark Chacon robbed a Walgreens in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was chased down by COPS ON HORSES. That’s VERY Old West. And the whole thing was caught on police body cam footage, which is LESS Old West, but still fun.

The guy allegedly stole $230 worth of stuff, and tried to make a run for it, but the cops were on him almost immediately. He was confused at first, and ran into the street. Eventually they corralled him, and a cop got down and cuffed him. He’s facing a series of charges.