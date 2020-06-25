      Weather Alert

Wildfire burns near Mount Rushmore week before Trump visit

Jun 25, 2020 @ 9:52am

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is bringing in more resources to fight a wildfire that’s burning near Mount Rushmore ahead of next week’s visit to the monument by President Donald Trump. The fire that started in Custer State Park on Wednesday has burned an estimated 150 acres about 6 miles south of the stone monument. Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, says South Dakota Wildland Fire Division is leading a multistate, multiagency effort to fight the forest fire. Trump is planning to attend a fireworks display at the monument July 3. Wildfire experts are concerned the pyrotechnics could spark fires.

