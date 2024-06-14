KWHL KWHL Logo

Will Ferrell’s Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics

June 14, 2024 8:16AM AKDT
Will Ferrell has made a career out of being silly, from his stint on SNL to all his movies. And yes, he brings that silliness to being a dad! Twenty-year-old son Magnus shared a TikTok video rating his famous dad’s embarrassing antics, including one where Ferrell dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass Magnus at prom, as shown in the pictures.

 

 

By the way, he’s a cutie that loves bell bottoms and can sing!

 

@magnusferrell #fyp #foryou #magnusferrell ♬ original sound – Magnus

 

@magnusferrell Replying to @Katrina Heilman heheh thank you #fyp #foryou #magnusferrell #willferrell ♬ original sound – Magnus

