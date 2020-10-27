      Weather Alert

Wind a risk as California fires keep tens of thousands away

Oct 27, 2020 @ 10:43am

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews are trying to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes. Another round of dangerous fire weather Tuesday is raising the risk for blazes across the state. Fierce winds that drove the twin fires a day earlier in Orange County are expected to pick back up — although not to the earlier extremes. Two firefighters suffered critical burns battling the flames. Southern California Edison reported to regulators it’s investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the larger of the two fires near the city of Irvine.

