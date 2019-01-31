Wing part found in sea in search for missing Alaska plane

By RACHEL D’ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities in Alaska say an aircraft wing part has been found in the sea near the last known position of a medical transport plane that went missing with three people on board.

Searchers on Thursday focused on the area where the wing part was found Wednesday in water near Admiralty Island in southeastern Alaska.

The Coast Guard says additional aircraft debris was found later in the same area.

The Coast Guard says it has not confirmed that the debris came from the missing King Air 200 plane operated by the Guardian Flight medical transportation company.

The twin-engine plane took off from Anchorage Tuesday and was expected to land in the tiny community of Kake to pick up a patient but never arrived. Kake is 22 miles from the search site.

A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were aboard.

—

This report corrects that the Coast Guard has not confirmed airplane debris came from the missing plane