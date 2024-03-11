KWHL KWHL Logo

“Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey” Dominate The Razzies

March 11, 2024 3:17AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

With the Oscars honoring the best in film, the yang to its yin are the Razzies. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey won all five categories it was nominated for, including worst film, worst director, worst screenplay, worst screen couple, and worst remake, rip-off, or sequel.

Expend4bles went into the ceremony as the leader in nominations with seven, and Sylvester Stallone won Worst Supporting Actor  while Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde, Expend4bles) picked up worst supporting actress.

