      Weather Alert

Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed

Dec 15, 2020 @ 9:04am

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally. Thirty-six-year-old Adam Roth was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack. The Waukesha man told a detective the day after the March stabbing that coronavirus “was coming and I had to save them.” A criminal complaint says he fatally stabbed his wife, Dominique, and sister-in-law, Deidre Popanda, and wounded his mother-in-law and another sister-in-law. During a sentencing hearing Monday, a prosecutor asked for the lifetime commitment. The defense didn’t oppose the request.

 

