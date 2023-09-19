KWHL KWHL Logo

Woman Buys Couture Wedding Gown At Goodwill For $25

September 19, 2023 7:22AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

An Alabama woman really hit the fashion jackpot at Goodwill when she found a couture wedding gown for $25. Emmali Osterhoudt was about to leave the store when she spotted it. She decided it was too beautiful to pass up, regardless of the fact she has no intentions of getting married anytime soon. And it fit her like a glove! Once she did a little research, turns out the gown is by designer Galia Lahav and it retails for $6200!

She says it’s going to sit in a dark closet so it won’t yellow until she meets her special someone!

