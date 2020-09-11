      Weather Alert

Woman comes forward about encounter with former Lieutenant Governor

Sep 10, 2020 @ 7:58pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman says former Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott invited her to a meeting at a hotel in 2018 in which he said he was attracted to her and expressed hope she felt the same. Jody Potts is speaking publicly for the first time about the events that led to Mallott’s resignation. She told the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica she decided to come forward now because of harassment she said her teenage daughter has faced from people who erroneously think Mallott propositioned the teen. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Potts on Thursday were not immediately successful. Mallott died earlier this year.

