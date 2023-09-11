KWHL KWHL Logo

Woman Eats For 12 Hours At Golden Corral In Indy for $12

September 11, 2023 8:16AM AKDT
If you can manage to make it through the day without staying at a Golden Corral for 12 hours…you’re doing ok. Or SHOULD you? Because the Indianapolis woman who just did that ate 3 meals for a grand total of $12! So….that’s a win right?

Madison B goes by @ugh_madison on Tik Tok and says she thought she’d get kicked out after several hours, but that she wanted to get her money’s worth. “I was just curious what it’d be like to be there all day. And what times are the biggest, busiest times.” She said the manager saw her several times and simply just asked that she move tables for dinner. She said the wait staff were all very nice…and although her waitress midday did clear her table because she thought Madison had left, she was very gracious in setting her up again.

 

@ugh_madison I cant believe this happened! I wanted to see how long i can stay at golden corral. #goldencorral #buffett ♬ original sound – Madison

Would she recommend staying from 8:30am to 8:30pm? No…one meal should leave you very satisfied. Her favorite? Breakfast. But she said she may hit up other buffets in the Indy area to try her all day feast again! 

