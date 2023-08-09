KWHL KWHL Logo

Woman Gives Emotional Speech At Her Ex-Husband’s Wedding

August 9, 2023 10:15AM AKDT
This video is making the rounds getting shared all over the place because it’s of a woman giving a speech at the rehearsal dinner before her ex-husband gets married again. It’s to his soon-to-be new wife and it will bring all the tears!   Leah Bourdo is 39 and was speaking from the heart to Shonda, who was marrying Leah’s ex Steve the next day.  The women get along so well, they often go out for dinner and both families spend Christmas together.

Their story first went viral when Leah was the one filming Steve’s proposal to Shonda!

 

