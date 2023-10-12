KWHL KWHL Logo

Woman Has The Cutest Relationship With a Family Of Cranes

October 12, 2023 7:17AM AKDT
Yes…the crane family are animals!  This woman shares an entire storyline of a crane she named Carl who started knocking on her window every day. Then he started bringing his lady around, they call her Carla…and then the kids. First was Junior…he was just as attached until it was time for him to leave the nest, and Carl and Carla had two more…Kevin and Kyle.

But after Kyle got hit by a car crossing the road, their favorite human decided to get a sign posting asking cars to slow down for the cranes to cross safely. They are the cutest besties!

