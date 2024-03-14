Woman Starts Ride Share Group For One Man

For years, in the rain or cold, Bill Moczulewski walked six miles to work (two hours) at the local Walmart in Cabot, Arkansas as a nightshift janitor—but that all changed the day a woman stopped and offered him a ride. That was Christy Conrad, who soon learned that despite being legally blind, Bill was getting to work no matter what kind of weather he had to walk through. He used to ride a bike…until he got hit by a car.

Christy wanted to give him a ride every day, but she has a family and couldn’t always be there. That’s when she came up with the idea to start a Facebook group asking for other volunteers who could give him a lift. It’s called Mr. Bill’s Village and now there are 1500 members who are keeping an eye out and offering a ride to Mr. Bill.

One group member said it’s now like a competition, ‘Who can give Bill a ride today?’ Mr. Bill is overwhelmed by the support of his community saying, “There’s a lot of good people in this world, all over the place.”

After seeing the TV news story shared across the world, Christy cried—but all “happy tears”. “I hope if anyone takes anything from this, it would be: use the Golden Rule. Treat others the way you would want to be treated,” she wrote on the Mr. Bill’s Village Facebook Page.

The owner of a local car dealership wanted to gift Bill a vehicle, but since he’s not allowed to drive, the car was donated to Christy: ‘It takes a village.’