Woman Surprises Sorority Sister Saying She’s A Kidney Match
August 2, 2024 8:19AM AKDT
A woman in Ohio named Megan Schultz is giving her old sorority sister a kidney, even though they hadn’t seen each other in 10 years. Megan got tested after she saw something about Jessica Hause’s kidney search on social media. Turned out, she was a match! Megan gave Jess the good news on FaceTime!
@jesshause11 I’m still in complete & utter shock…I FOUND MY MATCH!!!! I couldn’t have prayed for anyone better. She’s one of my best friends from college, my sorority sister & friend of 18 years and is now family. We lived together, traveled together and had the time of our lives together in college. I’m speechless of her courage, strength, selflessness & pure heart. I’m so incredibly lucky to have so many amazing memories with her through college and now on this journey we will go through together. She is forever my hero, and the type of person I aspire to become. She is saving my life and I am forever grateful Please God protect us both. I love you with my entire heart and being, Meggie @megan_sch2 #kidneytransplant #kidneydonor #kidneydisease #ckd #ESRD #kidneydonor #kidneydonation #transplant #sororitysisters #pibetaphi #osu #osupiphi #osualumni #piphi #fyp #explore #thegiftoflife #hero #sisters #angel #lifesaving #organdonor #organdonation #explorepage ♬ original sound – jesshause
They had been friends for 18 years and the video of their story has 1 million views on TikTok alone with hundreds of thousands of likes and more than a thousand comments!