Woman Videos Her Ex-Husband’s Proposal To His Girlfriend

May 11, 2023 2:58AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

How amazing is this?

Leah Bourdo was the videographer when her ex-husband, Steve, popped the question to his girlfriend, Shonda. Not because that’s her profession (it’s not), but because she was so excited for the happy couple! Leah and Steve had a long relationship that started in college and they were married for 8 years. They struggled for about 4 years to deal with the hurt from the end of the marriage but decided to put the kids first, and worked through their anger.  That led to them being able to be around each other without any animosity and strengthened their friendship.

In the caption of the video, she wrote that Shonda was the “kind of woman I prayed would come into his life.” Shonda has become a close friend to Leah…more like family. And Leah and Steve’s daughters were there, too.

 

@blinkerthanks I got to video my ex husband propose to his girlfriend…so special❤ #coparenting #coparentinggoals #coparentingchamps #exhusbandsnewwife #bonusmom @the_shonda.rae @stevebourdo ♬ A thousand years – Zeus

Pretty incredible that ex-spouses can continue to co-parent and support each other like that!

