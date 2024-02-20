KWHL KWHL Logo

Woman Wakes Up From A Coma After 5 Years

February 20, 2024
This is an amazing story of a medical miracle and a mom who never gave up…

Doctors told Peggy Means her daughter Jennifer Flewellen would likely never wake up from her coma following a car accident, and advised Peggy to take her off life support. Peggy never gave up hope.  

 

It has been a long road of physical therapy, music therapy and patience. But Jennifer made it three of her oldest son’s football games and he wheeled her out on senior night with him. Even though Jennifer is confined to a wheelchair, Peggy is determined to one day help Jennifer walk again.

