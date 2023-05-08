Women Follow GPS Right Into The Hawaiian Harbor

Listen… we all have come to rely on GPS when we don’t know where we are going, but you also can’t discount common sense and your eyeballs either. Two sisters trying to find a manta ray tour in Hawaii followed their GPS straight into the water. They had to be rescued after their Dodge Caravan went down the boat ramp and into the ocean.

A witness got video because, of course they did! “It was so confidently done, they didn’t have a look of panic on their face. They were still smiling.” Both sisters were wearing their seatbelts and the windows were open, which is how they got out thanks to help from some nearby Good Samaritans.

The van ended up fully submerged and had to be pulled out of the water later by a towing crew.