Wondering What The Alaskan Ballot Measures Mean? I Can Help.
We all know we need to get out and vote tomorrow. But do you actually know what you’re voting for or against? Well thanks to BallotPedia I’ve been able to find somethings to help you out.
For more detailed info on Ballot 1 click here and Ballot 2 click here.
Alaska Ballot Measure 1, the North Slope Oil Production Tax Increase Initiative, is on the ballot in Alaska as an indirect initiated state statute on November 3, 2020.
|A “yes” vote supports increasing taxes on oil production fields that (a) are located above 68 degrees north latitude in Alaska, which is an area known as the North Slope, (b) have a lifetime output of at least 400 million barrels of oil; and (c) had an output of at least 40,000 barrels per day in the preceding calendar year.
|A “no” vote opposes this ballot initiative to increase taxes on North Slope production fields that produce above a certain amount of oil.
Alaska Ballot Measure 2, the Alaska Top-Four Ranked-Choice Voting and Campaign Finance Laws Initiative, is on the ballot in Alaska as an indirect initiated state statute on November 3, 2020.
|A “yes” vote supports making changes to Alaska’s election policies, including:
* requiring persons and entities that contribute more than $2,000 that were themselves derived from donations, contributions, dues, or gifts to disclose the true sources (as defined in law) of the political contributions;
* replacing partisan primaries with open top-four primaries for state executive, state legislative, and congressional offices; and
* establishing ranked-choice voting for general elections, including the presidential election, in which voters would rank the candidates.
|A “no” vote opposes the ballot initiative to change several of Alaska’s election policies, including the adoption of top-four primaries, ranked-choice voting for general elections, and new campaign finance disclosure requirements.
I also found the amount of money contributed to each measure very interesting.
Listen, I don’t care who or what you vote for just please get out and vote.