Wrangell man dies when boat hits rocks in shallow water

Feb 19, 2020 @ 12:15pm

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 53-year-old Wrangell man died after his boat crashed into rocks in shallow water. The body of Randall Ferdinand was recovered Monday. Troopers in Ketchikan on Sunday afternoon received a report of an overturned boat 12 miles southwest of Wrangell. Wrangell Search and Rescue reached the scene within an hour and found a 32-foot vessel listed on its side and aground. At low tide early Monday, the volunteers and wildlife troopers were able to reach Ferdinand’s body. Troopers say the accident occurred as Ferdinand attempted to navigate during a storm. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

