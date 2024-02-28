Writer Tries To Block Release Of “Road House” Remake

R. Lance Hill, the screenwriter of the original Road House, is suing trying to get Amazon NOT to release the upcoming remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Hill claims he filed a petition in 2021 to have the rights to the film revert back to him when United Artist’s claim expired in November 2023. Amazon allegedly rushed to finish the remake before the deadline by using AI voices of the film’s stars to get around the SAG/AFTRA strike. But that idea failed and the movie wasn’t done until January, well after the deadline.

The movie is set for a March 21st release on Amazon Prime. The company hasn’t officially responded to the suit, but a source told Variety that the AI voice claim is false. Hill’s lawsuit is aimed at keeping it from being released.