“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10

WE FINALLY HAVE A DATE FOR THE END OF YELLOWSTONE.

Paramount announced that the second half of season 5 will premiere November 10. The filming for the highly-anticipated episodes has been ongoing in Montana since May 20th, after writer’s strike delays.

Kevin Costner also talked to Howard Stern about what it would take to come back to the show. The biggest issue was the shooting schedule. He said, “I’d like to work more than once a year…I’d love to come back but it’s got to be under different circumstances.”