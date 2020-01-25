You Can Now Buy A Candle That Smells Like Gwyneth Paltrow’s ….
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop lab Special Screening in Los Angeles, California on January 21, 2020. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images)
Yea. It’s exactly what you think. It’s called “This Smells Like My Vagina” and guess what, it’s $75 and it’s all sold out for the moment. Apparently you can blame Elton John for it being sold out.
Here’s what she had to say on the Seth Meyers show about her vagina candle
Here’s what Martha Stewart thought about it.
Even John Cusack has questions he needs answered
If it wasn’t $75 I’d be on the wait list too. Feel free to buy me one for Valentines day. Click here to get your (or one for me) Gwyneth Paltrow “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.