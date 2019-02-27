You can now have your remains made into a vinyl record.

HAYES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Factory worker Martin Frings 'centers' a finished master copy of a vinyl record to check it is usable and looking at the grooves through microscope before being copied and going to press at The Vinyl Factory on January 11, 2017 in Hayes, England. The Vinyl Factory is the largest vinyl pressing plant in the United Kingdom and produces up to 1.4 million records a year. The factory was founded in 2001 and has seen a 20% increase in sales and production year on year with clients including Warner Music, Universal Music, Bjork's label and their own label. Sales of vinyl records reached a 25 year high in 2016 when more than 3.2 million LPs were sold, a rise of 53% on the previous year. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

This is not a joke. You can actually have your remains made into a vinyl record.

We have come so far that if you are so inclined, you could have yours or a loved one’s remains pressed into a vinyl record. Jason Leach loves vinyl records and he runs a few music labels from his home in Scarborough on the North East coast of England. He has also founded a very different vinyl venture – he presses the ashes of people who have been cremated into records which serve as a sonic memorial to their lives.

Now I need to find out whether someone in Alaska could ship cremated remains to have this done, just knowing the technology exists is pretty cool.

This could be the ultimate way to honor a music lover. Perhaps the hardest part would be what record do you choose?