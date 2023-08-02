KWHL KWHL Logo

You Can Rent Gwyneth Paltrow’s Guest House For A Night

August 2, 2023 3:13AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow is renting out her guesthouse on Airbnb…and throwing in a spa day with her Goop beauty essentials. The house is in Montecito and you also get a “nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal,” and “guided transcendental meditation session.” Not sure if she’ll have one of her infamous Vagina candles in the there, but one can hope.

And yes…you’ll get to meet her when she’s there to great you and make sure you have everything you needs for a relaxing stay! Before you start inviting all the girls…it’s only open to two people and only one night (September 9).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

She takes you on a tour…the pool and view is UHMAZING.

